IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, calls have been made for combined community action to end homelessness in Newbury.

In other news, West Berkshire Council has millions set aside for affordable housing, but isn't building any. 

Also this week, a company MD has attacked the council over a loss of business.  

Meanwhile, there could a new problem facing West Berkshire's libraries. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, it’s official: Martin’s in Hungerford High Street is to close.

And there are fears over the future of the town’s Post Office.

In Thatcham this week, there's going to be a hike to your tax bill as the town council looks to take on more services from West Berkshire Council.

And on the Hampshire pages, a Hampshire county councillor has said it will take a century to fix the county’s pavements. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

