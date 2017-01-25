go

Reading man faces drink-drive charge following M4 lorry crash

Newbury to Hungerford collision resulted in December traffic meltdown

Reading man faces drink-drive charge following M4 lorry crash

A READING man is to face a drink-driving charge next month (Feb) following a lorry collision on the M4 between Newbury and Hungerford in December (2016).

According to Thames Valley Police (TVP), Mario Santos, aged 37, of Stanhope Road, Reading, was today (Wed) charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Mr Santos was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on February 9.

The M4 westbound between Hungerford and Newbury was closed for several hours on December 8, following a collision involving two lorries during the early hours of the morning.

The M4 closure resulted in severe traffic problems in the surrounding local area, with traffic gridlocked, including through Newbury.

One lorry driver was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford following the collision, complaining of chest pain.

The second lorry driver was uninjured.

