Newbury town hall evacuated in fire scare

Smoke-logged basement investigated by firefighters

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

NEWBURY Town Hall was evacuated this afternoon (Wed), while firefighters investigated smoke detected in the basement.

A fire engine from Newbury Fire Station was called at 4.05pm to the town hall, after fire alarms sounded and staff were evacuated into the Market Place outside.

Using thermal imaging cameras, firefighters then investigated the cause of smoke visible in the town hall's extensive basement area and a smell of burning paper, or wood.

The accidental cause was initially put down to a cigarette dropped down an outside grate.

Firefighters were to return to the scene at 6pm for a further inspection and the incident meanwhile remained open.

