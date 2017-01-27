go

Newbury Town Civic Awards launched

Organisers want to hear about the town's 'good neighbours'

NEWBURY residents are being asked to nominate those who make a difference in the community with the launch of this year’s Newbury Town Civic Award Schemes.

The Newbury Town Civic Award Scheme, and the Young Persons Civic Award Scheme aim to recognise the people who work to benefit the community and highlight the voluntary work carried out by local people. 

And this year the awards are looking to recognise the town’s ‘good neighbours’ as well as those who give their time to charitable organisations.

Mayor of Newbury, Julian Swift-Hook, said: “If you know someone who gives up their time to make a difference in Newbury, whether it’s doing a bit of shopping for their neighbour or raising huge amounts for charity, we want to hear about them.  

“Quite often small things can make a huge a difference in people’s lives, things that might otherwise go un-noticed, and our Civic Awards are a way of celebrating those contributions and the impact they have.”

Nomination forms for both Civic Award Schemes are available from the Newbury Town Council website www.newbury.gov.uk 

Paper copies of the forms may be collected from The Town Hall, Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5AA or by telephone on (01635) 35486.

The closing date for nominations to be received is Friday, March 8, and presentation of awards will take place on the evening of Monday, March 20

