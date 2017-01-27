Countess of Carnarvon opens Newbury physio centre

THE Countess of Carnarvon opened a new physio and movement centre in Newbury last week.

Lady Carnarvon cut the ribbon on Friday to declare the Rosier Physio & Movement Centre – which is situated at the old driving test centre in Newtown Road – officially open.

Among the guests on the day were long-term patients of centre principal Tom Rosier.

One of them said: “I had to be here to wish him luck – he’s helped me so much.”

Mr Rosier, who has been Lady Carnarvon’s personal physiotherapist for several years, was originally an NHS practitioner.

However, by 2011 he was helping so many friends with back pain or sports injuries he left the NHS to focus on his own practice.

His ‘prevention as well as cure’ beliefs include that, in addition to treating specific injuries, physiotherapy should work on restoring natural movement to prevent pain and injury.

Mr Rosier said: “I was increasingly treating patients with injuries that either resulted from bad movement practices or would worsen unless movement and posture in general were properly assessed and adjusted – a specialist clinic able to deal with this was really needed.”

The centre is equipped with ViMove, the latest diagnostic technology which focuses on reducing musculo-skeletal pain and restoring natural movement.

In addition to physiotherapy, yoga, Pilates, sports massage, neuro-kinetic therapy and tai chi are also available at the centre.

To celebrate the opening, the centre has launched a search for a local sports star of the future, aged 16 to 24, to win a season-long sports physio and movement package worth £600.

To enter the competition, create a short video sport showcase and upload the video to the Rosier Therapy Facebook page at facebook.com/rosierphysio,

For more information, call (01635) 569329, email info@rosiertherapy.com, or visit www.rosiertherapy.com.

For a gallery of photographs visit http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/?q=rosier