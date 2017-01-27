go

Countess of Carnarvon opens Newbury physio centre

Physio package worth £600 for young sports star of the future

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Countess of Carnarvon opens Newbury physio centre

THE Countess of Carnarvon opened a new physio and movement centre in Newbury last week.

Lady Carnarvon cut the ribbon on Friday to declare the Rosier Physio & Movement Centre – which is situated at the old driving test centre in Newtown Road – officially open.

Among the guests on the day were long-term patients of centre principal Tom Rosier.

One of them said: “I had to be here to wish him luck – he’s helped me so much.”

Mr Rosier, who has been Lady Carnarvon’s personal physiotherapist for several years, was originally an NHS practitioner.

However, by 2011 he was helping so many friends with back pain or sports injuries he left the NHS to focus on his own practice.

His ‘prevention as well as cure’ beliefs include that, in addition to treating specific injuries, physiotherapy should work on restoring natural movement to prevent pain and injury.

Mr Rosier said: “I was increasingly treating patients with injuries that either resulted from bad movement practices or would worsen unless movement and posture in general were properly assessed and adjusted – a specialist clinic able to deal with this was really needed.”

The centre is equipped with ViMove, the latest diagnostic technology which focuses on reducing musculo-skeletal pain and restoring natural movement.

In addition to physiotherapy, yoga, Pilates, sports massage, neuro-kinetic therapy and tai chi are also available at the centre.

To celebrate the opening, the centre has launched a search for a local sports star of the future, aged 16 to 24, to win a season-long sports physio and movement package worth £600.

To enter the competition, create a short video sport showcase and upload the video to the Rosier Therapy Facebook page at facebook.com/rosierphysio,

For more information, call (01635) 569329, email info@rosiertherapy.com, or visit www.rosiertherapy.com.

For a gallery of photographs visit http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/?q=rosier 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Newbury man sentenced after drug dealing in public

drugs

Driver using mobile phone the cause of yet another fatal crash on A34

Man who caused fatal A34 crash was using mobile phone

West Berkshire Council refuses to collect found ‘drugs waste’

West Berkshire Council refuses to collect found ‘drugs waste’

News

West Berkshire secondary schools rank above average
News

West Berkshire secondary schools shine in new league tables

District's schools rank above average

 
Unsung heroes celebrated at community awards
News

Newbury Town Civic Awards launched

Organisers want to hear about the town's 'good neighbours'

 
News

Unite to help homeless in Newbury

 
News

Countess of Carnarvon opens Newbury physio centre

 
Thatcham

Thatcham woman in cancer head shave to help a friend

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive