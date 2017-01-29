Hollywoof hopeful hopes to star in new home

go

Roll out red carpet for Branston

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

A Hollywoof hopeful from Dogs Trust Newbury is seeks leading role in someone’s life

In line with this year’s Oscar winners mounts, a four-legged red carpet candidate from Dogs Trust Newbury awaits his leading lady.

Five-year-old crossbreed Branston, who has spent a total of 150 days at the rehoming centre, is desperate to be a star of a new home. Branston was handed over to the charity due to his previous owners’ change of circumstances.

Unlike his famous two-legged friends, Branston is not accustomed to ‘lights, camera, action’ and can be rather shy, initially, when he meets new people; however he is hoping that he lands a starring role in someone’s life.

Jenny Hopkins, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“Our superstar Branston has so much love to give. As the Academy Awards ceremony approaches, we’re appealing to dog lovers around Berkshire to give this loveable chap the big break he deserves. Branston is a big softy and he adores curling up with his favourite *supporting actress (*canine carer) after a busy day in the rehoming centre – he just needs a leading lady (or man!) in his life. Although he’s a little shy when he first meets new people, he will become your best friend once he gets to know you.”

In contrast to the busyness of Beverley Hills, Branston would be best suited to a quiet, adult-only home where he is the only pet so that he can have his owners all to himself.

If you think you could roll out a red carpet for Branston, please contact the Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre directly on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, caring for nearly 17,000 stray or abandoned dogs every year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Dublin.

