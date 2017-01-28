go

Memorial service collection boosts Rosemary Appeal

A COLLECTION from a Camp Hopson Funerals memorial service has boosted the Rosemary Appeal by £421.04.

The cash was the result of a collection at the fifth annual service for bereaved relatives held at St Nicolas’ Church, Newbury, on December 8.

It was presented to appeal chairman David Ball by Terry Allen, who is the longest-serving staff member at Camp Hopson.

Camp Hopson Funerals administrator Teresa Butler said: “We chose the Rosemary Appeal this year because we all agreed it was a wonderful project, which will greatly benefit so many local people.”

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Rosemary Centre – due to open next summer – which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The complex will be named The Rosemary Centre in honour of Rosemary Rooke, whose original bequest led to the building of the community hospital.

Mr Ball said contractors were due on site from next month.

