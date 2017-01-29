go

Wrong luggage leads to rail station drama

Police use Captor spray and handcuffs to subdue suspect

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

POLICE used Captor spray and handcuffs to subdue a drunken man who took another rail passenger’s luggage by mistake.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 12, was 33-year-old Peter James Haste of Stoneyfield, Beenham.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said: “The defendant got on a train at Newbury and picked up a bag that didn’t belong to him.

“He was challenged by its owner and the police were called.

“When officers arrived he became abusive and aggressive.”

She added: “He had to be restrained and officers drew their Captor spray to take him to the ground and handcuff him.

“There were members of the public around, but he continued to swear and be aggressive.”

Mr Haste admitted being drunk and disorderly on December 28 last year.

He has at least 25 previous convictions, magistrates were told.

Sotiris Yakoumi, defending, said his client had very little recollection of the incident.

He added: “He suffers from severe depression.

“He is living with his mother and is on benefits.”

Magistrates fined Mr Haste £40 and ordered him to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

No order for costs was made because of his lack of means.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Tommy

    29/01/2017 - 11:11

    [ “He suffers from severe depression. “He is living with his mother and is on benefits.” No order for costs was made because of his lack of means.] Excuses Excuses, he can still afford to drink though & be a through menace to society !!

    Reply

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Driver using mobile phone the cause of yet another fatal crash on A34

Man who caused fatal A34 crash was using mobile phone

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

News

Hollywoof hopeful hopes to star in new home
News

Hollywoof hopeful hopes to star in new home

Roll out red carpet for Branston

 
Hard work helps Joyce reach 100
News

Hard work helps Joyce reach 100

Newbury woman celebrates milestone birthday

 
News

Wrong luggage leads to rail station drama

1comment

 
News

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

 
All Districts

Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive