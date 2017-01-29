Wrong luggage leads to rail station drama

POLICE used Captor spray and handcuffs to subdue a drunken man who took another rail passenger’s luggage by mistake.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 12, was 33-year-old Peter James Haste of Stoneyfield, Beenham.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said: “The defendant got on a train at Newbury and picked up a bag that didn’t belong to him.

“He was challenged by its owner and the police were called.

“When officers arrived he became abusive and aggressive.”

She added: “He had to be restrained and officers drew their Captor spray to take him to the ground and handcuff him.

“There were members of the public around, but he continued to swear and be aggressive.”

Mr Haste admitted being drunk and disorderly on December 28 last year.

He has at least 25 previous convictions, magistrates were told.

Sotiris Yakoumi, defending, said his client had very little recollection of the incident.

He added: “He suffers from severe depression.

“He is living with his mother and is on benefits.”

Magistrates fined Mr Haste £40 and ordered him to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

No order for costs was made because of his lack of means.