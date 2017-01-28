What's on in West Berkshire today (Saturday)

FANCY getting out of the house today? We've put together a list of some of events for you.

Newbury Library is to host the latest of its Reminiscence Sessions as part of West Berkshire’s Dementia Friendly Community.

The free sessions take place once a month on a Saturday morning, starting today, from 11am - 12 noon, then on February 25, March 25 and April 22.

They're suitable for anyone with memory difficulties and their loved ones, and anyone of an older generation who doesn't have dementia but would simply enjoy the social activity and reminiscing.

Newbury District Ornithological Club will be hosting a winter morning walk on level ground around Speen Moors – suitable for all abilities.

Those interested in attending should meet in Northcroft Leisure Centre car park at 9am. Ring 07796 605016 for more details.

Need to pick up some stuff for the kids? The Mum2mum Market will take place from 10.30am-12.30pm at Thatcham Catholic Hall, 7 Bath Road, RG18 3AG. There will be a baby and children’s nearly new sale.

Contact helen@mum2mummarket.co.uk for more info.

Elsewhere there will be a Fiddle Day, Workshop, talk and concert at Shaw House. To book, call Shaw House on (01635) 279279.

Other events include:

The Counterfeit Stones: Satisfaction. 7.45pm. Corn Exchange, Newbury. Box office 0845 5218218

Hampstead Norreys Players present The Ghost Writer, 7.30pm. Hampstead Norreys Village Hall. Romantic comedy set in the 1940s. Tickets are £12 to include after-show party and are available from Hampstead Norreys Community Shop or from Jayne on 07733 402573. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are also available on the night on the door at £14 each

Eric Sardinas, 8pm. Arlington Arts. Box office 01635 244246

Mari Wilson: Pop Deluxe 8pm. New Greenham Arts. Box office 0845 5218218

Kennet radio presents Sweet Music, 8pm. Sutton Hall, Stockcross. Raising money for Newbury and Thatcham’s radio station going live on FM later this year.

Woolton Hill village market, St Thomas Church Hall. 10am-1pm. Fresh local, homemade produce, and stalls selling crafts, clothing, memorablilia and plants