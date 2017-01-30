go

Newbury Town Council budget set to be approved tonight

Residents to receive leaflets explaining how £1,019,435 precept will be spent

NEWBURY Town Council’s budget for next year will go before councillors at a meeting tonight (Monday).

The town council is set to raise a precept of £1,019,435 for the year, but residents will not see a rise on their town council tax bill.

The town council will also be printing out leaflets to be distributed to each household explaining to residents how the precept will be used for the upcoming year.

Councillors will also discuss whether to spend more than £3,000 to protect land at Sayers Close by installing a gate across the entrance. The money will come from developers contributions.

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

