Newbury Town Council budget set to be approved tonight

NEWBURY Town Council’s budget for next year will go before councillors at a meeting tonight (Monday).

The town council is set to raise a precept of £1,019,435 for the year, but residents will not see a rise on their town council tax bill.

The town council will also be printing out leaflets to be distributed to each household explaining to residents how the precept will be used for the upcoming year.

Councillors will also discuss whether to spend more than £3,000 to protect land at Sayers Close by installing a gate across the entrance. The money will come from developers contributions.