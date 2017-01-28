go

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Police believe man may have fallen from bridge above A339

POLICE believe a teenager may have fallen from a bridge above the A339 in Newbury before being hit by a car.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision which took place at around 10pm yesterday evening (27/1) in which a silver BMW collided with a pedestrian.

The 19-year-old man was injured during the incident and is currently being treated in hospital.

He remains in a serious condition which is not thought to be life-threatening.

TVP has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) in connection with this incident.

The Force is making the referral as a mandatory requirement as officers had contact with the pedestrian prior to the collision.

Investigating officer PC Sally Barden of Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross police station said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information which could relate to it.

"We believe the pedestrian may have fallen from the bridge prior to the collision.

"If you were driving on the A339 or the over-bridge at the time of the incident or have any information please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

"If you don't want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."

