go

Persistent shoplifter is locked up

Woman's latest theft breached suspended sentence order

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

THE luck of a persistent shoplifter finally ran out.

Carla Whitlock, of David Smith Court, Calcot, was sent to prison by Reading magistrates on Monday, January 16.

The 38-year-old admitted stealing £60-worth of spirits from a Sainsbury’s store on December 28 last year, in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Ms Whitlock was consequently jailed for 20 weeks.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • grumpy

    31/01/2017 - 09:09

    good result

    Reply

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

News

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop
Home

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Silver Land Rover used in forced entry during early hours

 
Westminster Blog: We can end rough sleeping
News

Westminster Blog: We can end rough sleeping

Newbury MP Richard Benyon on actions to tackle homelessness

1comment

 
News

Delays on M4 after four car collision

 
News

Speenhamland Primary School in Newbury scene of electrical fire

 
News

Persistent shoplifter is locked up

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive