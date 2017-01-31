Persistent shoplifter is locked up

“I want to represent the vast majority of people in West Berkshire who want to make this work"
THE luck of a persistent shoplifter finally ran out.
Carla Whitlock, of David Smith Court, Calcot, was sent to prison by Reading magistrates on Monday, January 16.
The 38-year-old admitted stealing £60-worth of spirits from a Sainsbury’s store on December 28 last year, in breach of a suspended sentence order.
Ms Whitlock was consequently jailed for 20 weeks.
grumpy
31/01/2017 - 09:09
good result
Reply