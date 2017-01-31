go

Artist donates unique work to The Rosemary Appeal

Work will be auctioned in aid of fund to build cancer and renal unit

LOCAL artist Elizabeth Harwood has handed over her bespoke painting, Storm Clouds, to the Newbury & District Cancer Care Trust in support of the Rosemary Appeal.

The trust commissioned Ms Harwood to paint a picture that it will auction to raise funds for the new cancer and renal centre at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

She said: “I felt deeply privileged to be invited to paint something for The Rosemary Appeal.

“I drew inspiration from a picture by Andrew Callaghan. It was of a field covered by beautiful sunshine and wild clouds.

“While creating the painting, I entered a very silent space and tried to get to know an imagined patient at the hospital.

“I harnessed anger and fear while at the same time trying to capture the manifestation of hope.”

Chair of The Rosemary Appeal, David Ball, said: “We’re delighted that Liz has produced Storm Clouds for our forthcoming auction.

“It is a good example of the wide variety of activities that can be undertaken to raise funds for the Rosemary Appeal.

“We have every confidence that, with continued community support, Newbury will soon have a much-needed renal dialysis and cancer care treatment centre.”

The Rosemary Appeal is aiming to raise £4.5m to provide better facilities and transform the lives of patients and carers in West Berkshire, saving hours of travel and discomfort to receive treatment further afield.

It has raised £2m so far.

