Boundary Road to reopen this afternoon (Tuesday)

“I want to represent the vast majority of people in West Berkshire who want to make this work"
Boundary Road – one of Newbury’s busiest through routes – will reopen this afternoon (Tuesday January 31), following 12 months of disruption.
However, the bad news is the bridge will still only be able to accommodate one-way traffic for now because the land north of the bridge is not yet wide enough for two-way traffic.
The necessary widening works will be completed at a later date as part of the adjacent Sterling Cables redevelopment and paid for by the developer and the council.
Work on Boundary Road started in January 2016 to allow Network Rail to carry out essential works to heighten the bridge ahead of electrification of the line.
Network Rail has admitted the £2.5m project is one of the most complex of all its bridge replacements, due to the age of the structure and the number of utilities connected to it.
Boundary Road was previously closed for three months – from July 2015 until October 2015 – while utility services were diverted away from the bridge ahead of the main works taking place.
That closure caused gridlock, with some disgruntled people getting in touch with the Newbury Weekly News to say it was taking them up to 40 minutes to travel across town.
The works have not only had an impact on motorists using the town’s road network, but they have also generated complaints from nearby residents.
Several of them contacted the NWN last year to say that noisy overnight works had kept them awake and made the walls of their homes shake.
Throughout the closure, a temporary footbridge has been in place for pedestrians and cyclists to use.
Last year, Network Rail gave Newbury schoolchildren the chance to design artwork to brighten up the footbridge.
When the new bridge is put into operation, the pupils’ artwork will be moved and put on display at Newbury and Newbury Racecourse stations.
This week, a spokesman for Network Rail, James Crook, said: “We would like to thank residents for their patience.
“This essential upgrade will pave the way for faster, greener electric trains with more seats to be operating through Newbury.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
NewburyResident
31/01/2017 - 08:08
Poor quality journalism again, don't they teach them to write? The bridge will be single file not one way traffic.
Reply
NewburyLad
31/01/2017 - 09:09
Because it's more confrontational (and traditional) to put a negative spin on the story - make it look like a total failure - traffic only goes one way, bad council, bad railway company, horrible traffic, noise etc. When the true facts point to something else. It's what media does these days to always push their version of politics onto the public. Spin, skew and only give half the story wherever possible.
Reply