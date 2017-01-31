Delays on M4 after four car collision

THERE were delays on the M4 this morning (Tues) after a four car collision briefly closed the road.

Firefighters from Newbury and Dee Road were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 shortly after 7am this morning.

No one is believed to have been hurt.

The motorway was closed for a short time to enable the vehicles to be moved onto the hard shoulder to be recovered but has now reopened.

Highways and police were also at the scene.