go

Delays on M4 after four car collision

Road briefly closed after incident

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

34-1213A M4 Traffic

THERE were delays on the M4 this morning (Tues) after a four car collision briefly closed the road. 

Firefighters from Newbury and Dee Road were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 shortly after 7am this morning. 

No one is believed to have been hurt.

The motorway was closed for a short time to enable the vehicles to be moved onto the hard shoulder to be recovered but has now reopened. 

Highways and police were also at the scene. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

News

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop
Home

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Silver Land Rover used in forced entry during early hours

 
Westminster Blog: We can end rough sleeping
News

Westminster Blog: We can end rough sleeping

Newbury MP Richard Benyon on actions to tackle homelessness

1comment

 
News

Delays on M4 after four car collision

 
News

Speenhamland Primary School in Newbury scene of electrical fire

 
News

Persistent shoplifter is locked up

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive