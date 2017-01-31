Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

DETECTIVES are seeking information about a Kingsclere ramraid during the early hours of this morning (Tues).

According to Hampshire Constabulary, police were called at 2.06am to Nisa Local Store, in Swan Street.

A silver Land Rover-type vehicle was used to force entry to the shopfront.

Two men then got out of the vehicle and entered the store, taking cigarettes and alcohol.

They then left in the same vehicle.

Police were conducting house-to-house enquiries this morning.

Anyone with any information about what took place should contact Basingstoke CID on the non emergency telephone number,101, quoting 44170038642.