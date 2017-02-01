Smile...you'll soon be back on camera

NEWBURY’S CCTV cameras could be back in operation by the end of March – almost a year after they were switched off by West Berkshire Council owing to a lack of funding.

The town’s cameras have been out of action since April 1, 2016.

After turning them off, West Berkshire Council later agreed to provide almost £20,000 funding to help reinstate them.

That money will cover the cost of transferring the running of the cameras to the Kennet Shopping centre, where they will be monitored.

In total, £18,827 has been allocated, £5,000 of which is from money from developers, while, according to the council, the remainder has been found from projects that came in under budget last year.

A partnership, led by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), which includes Newbury Town Council, Thames Valley Police, Newbury Business Watch and the Kennet Shopping centre, was established to get the cameras back up and running.

The partnership also received £12,000 from the town council and £36,000 from Thames Valley Police.

Newbury BID managing director Russell Downing said: “We’ve got the agreement signed with Thames Valley Police and a draft agreement is currently with the Kennet centre.

“Once that is signed we should be good to go.

“It takes six to eight weeks to install the hardware so we are hoping for the end of March, but that is not a definite date, just a target.”

The cameras are considered vital in deterring criminals and reducing crime.

West Berkshire Council estimates it will save around £224,930 by switching off a total of 40 cameras, including the 22 in Newbury.