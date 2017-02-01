go

Van crashes into garage at Newbury house

Vehicle towed free by firefighters

A VAN was involved in a collision with a parked car before crashing into a garage at a Newbury house this morning (Wed).

One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 6.50am, to a Sovereign Housing Association owned property at Overbecks.

A Mercedes box van had rolled into the empty garage at the property after crashing into a red Polo parked in the road, following a handbrake issue. 

No-one was hurt, including the shaken van driver and two occupants of the house.

Firefighters used winch and pulley equipment to tow the van away from the property

Damage to the garage included two snapped rafter beams, damaged soffit board and guttering.

The road was closed during the incident and for about an hour.

Firefighters left the scene shortly before 7.30am.

