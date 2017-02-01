Newbury death not being treated as suspicious

A NEWBURY death was not being treated as suspicious, after a body was found at a Newbury address yesterday (Tues).

Thames Valley Police (TVP) have confirmed the death was not suspicious, after police were called to a property in Gaywood Drive, off Turnpike Road, just after 4pm yesterday.

Police were called after a report that a body had been found inside the address.

TVP have today stated that the death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the West Berkshire coroner, also according to police.

Emergency services were at the scene yesterday.









