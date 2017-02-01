go

Met Office issues severe weather warning for Friday

West Berkshire, Hampshire, Reading and Oxfordshire among affected areas

THE Met Office has issued a severe weather warning of likely high winds and heavy rain on Friday, affecting a large part of the country, including the South East.

The amber alert will be effective from 6am until 11.55pm on Friday.

Gusts of 60 to 70mph are forecast, reaching 80mph in coastal areas, due to low pressure areas moving northwest and across southern England.

The Met Office has stressed there are a “number of possible scenarios,” – including strong winds missing the UK altogether, but spells of wet and windy weather are still likely.

The weather warning includes West Berkshire – where heavy rain is forecast – Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Reading, Wokingham, Southampton, Windsor and Maidenhead.

Damage to trees and buildings, disruption to power lines and delayed travel are likely, owing to the strong winds.

