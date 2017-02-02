go

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, paedophiles remained free to prey on schoolchildren due to institutional failings, an inquiry into child sex abuse in Thatcham has found.

In other news, West Berkshire Council officers have recommended plans to severely reduce library staff as the local authority struggles to meet its savings target.

Also this week, Puffy the Dog needs your help to get a new set of wheels.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, library campaigners have described a district council announcement as a “kick in the teeth.”

In Thatcham this week, Thatcham's Lib Dem councillors have asked what the town's residents are getting for their money.

And on the Hampshire pages, Tadley pupils had a taste of the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle on a trip to the O2, joining a choir of several thousand.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Body found at Newbury address

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

VIDEO: The wait is over... Boundary Road bridge is now open

Man arrested in connection with Kingsclere ram raid
Reading man in custody

 
In case you missed it...NWN appears on Meridian News
In case you missed it...NWN appears on Meridian News

NWN on TV ahead of 150th anniversary celebrations

 
Councillors arrange public meeting to help save Wash Common library

Thames Water bills to stay around the same from April

 
Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations

