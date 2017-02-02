go

Newbury Town Council stalwarts recognised

Community services trio celebrate 10 years service

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

THREE of Newbury Town Council’s long-standing employees have been recognised for their service at a meeting this week.

On Monday, mayor of Newbury Julian Swift-Hook, presented the awards to community services manager, Granville Taylor, and community services officers, Caroline Edmunds and Jo Lempriere.

The trio are each celebrating 10 years with the local authority.

At the meeting of the town council, the three officers were presented with a certificate and vouchers in recognition of their service.

All three employees joined the local authority in 2007 and chief executive Hugh Peacocke said: “It is a tribute to their team-working and loyalty that they should be still happily employed by the town council.”

Accepting his award, Granville Taylor said he only expected to fill the role for a couple of years, but as he grew into it he relished the challenges and opportunities and continues to lead the community services team at the council.

On presenting the certificates Mr Swift-Hook complimented the officers on their years of service and, on behalf of the council, thanked them for their dedication.

