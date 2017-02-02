Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations

“I want to represent the vast majority of people in West Berkshire who want to make this work"
MPs have voted overwhelmingly in favour of triggering Article 50, meaning the Government is on track to begin Brexit negotiations.
Last night Newbury's MP, Richard Benyon, was one of the 498 MPs to back The European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill.
Wokingham MP, John Redwood, Reading West MP, Alok Sharma, and North West Hampshire MP, Kit Malthouse (all Conservative) also voted in favour of the bill.
Just 114 MPs defied the Government and voted against.
Mr Benyon had already laid bare his intention to vote in favour of triggering Article 50 and, speaking ahead of the vote in the House of Commons yesterday he said most people were "not fascinated by the politics of Brexit but rooted in the realities of it".
The Tory MP went on to say the referendum experience had been a miserable one, labelling it "a new low in the political discourse of the nation".
He added: "I, as a remainer who thinks that the country has taken a wrong turn, will passionately support this Bill tonight.
"I give those on the Treasury Bench full notice that I shall at every available opportunity hold them to account to ensure that we reach the best deal for our constituents and all the people of our country — and do that in a constructive way."
Theresa May will now lay out the Government's Brexit strategy in more detail later today.
This will then be followed by a further three days of debate in the House of Commons culminating in a second vote by MPs on Wednesday (February 8).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Ihavenonickname
02/02/2017 - 13:01
Richard always follows the 'Party Line' whatever the issue. Perhaps he is simply one of the many 'Coasting' MP'S we now have in England. You know, safe seat, keep your head down and have a job for life!
Reply
NoisyNortherner
02/02/2017 - 16:04
That's the view I have always taken of him. It explains his vote for the council cuts, despite Newbury being completely railroaded by them last year.
Reply
Bombey
02/02/2017 - 14:02
LOL, Benyon needing a 'job for life'....A man with a £110 million fortune...
Reply
Ihavenonickname
02/02/2017 - 14:02
It's not about the money in his case as you well know. It's about the influence and social standing!
Reply
NewburyLad
02/02/2017 - 12:12
Good so he has respected the democratic will of the people. The referendum was a binary decision made by the whole of the UK en-mass. It was never about different regions or constituencies but a total of what the whole population of the UK wanted, and it was agreed in advance that the Government would carry out the decision of the people. The people of the UK chose to leave and it was nothing to do with just the people of Newbury. It's just a shame we had to waste money over that Gina Miller person who had never been elected by the people of the UK or even the people of Newbury, but now can we just move forward and leave the EU.
Reply
EugeneStryker
02/02/2017 - 14:02
It really isn't accurate to describe what is happening as 'the will of the people' and misrepresents the outcome of the referendum result. NewburyLad, you may be pleased by Benyon's vote because it aligns with your viewpoint on leaving the EU, but having a local MP that ignores the views of majority of his constituents and votes against his own stated beliefs should not be applauded - next time, your views may not align with Benyon looking after his career. It also odd that you speak of democracy but are offended by Gina Miller who simply argued that it should be Parliament, not simply the Tory Government, that invokes Article 50 - the courts decided that the Government has to follow UK law.
Reply
pops50
02/02/2017 - 19:07
He did not ignore his constituency 48300 voted to Remain 68442 did not
Reply
pops50
02/02/2017 - 19:07
He did not ignore his constituency 48300 voted to Remain 68442 did not
Reply
tothewest
02/02/2017 - 18:06
I find the argument by remainers that an MP should vote based on their constituency referendum result a curious one. There is some logic to an MP representing his constituents. However if every MP did vote in accordance with the constituency referendum result then 401 out of 632 would vote to trigger Article 50. I can only conclude that the remainers argument is that MP’s in remain constituents must follow their electorate, but MPs in leave constituencies should not.
Reply
tothewest
02/02/2017 - 18:06
I find the argument by remainers that an MP should vote based on their constituency referendum result a curious one. There is some logic to an MP representing his constituents. However if every MP did vote in accordance with the constituency referendum result then 401 out of 632 would vote to trigger Article 50. I can only conclude that the remainers argument is that MP’s in remain constituents must follow their electorate, but MPs in leave constituencies should not.
Reply
NoisyNortherner
02/02/2017 - 16:04
There was a particularly worrisome undertone to much of the media coverage around that case from certain newspapers which seemed to indicate she was trying to stop it altogether. You'd have to be a monumental pillock to have taken that view though. There appeared to be an ulterior motive on the part of the government which was to determine whether royel prerogative could be used to overturn laws enacted by parliament. Brexit was merely a conveniently emotive issue with which to test it.
Reply
Bombey
02/02/2017 - 15:03
Now now, since when has the proper way of doing things mattered to a Tory....
Reply
Bombey
02/02/2017 - 13:01
Yes - why waste money following the letter of British law.....
Reply