Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations

MPs have voted overwhelmingly in favour of triggering Article 50, meaning the Government is on track to begin Brexit negotiations.

Last night Newbury's MP, Richard Benyon, was one of the 498 MPs to back The European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill.

Wokingham MP, John Redwood, Reading West MP, Alok Sharma, and North West Hampshire MP, Kit Malthouse (all Conservative) also voted in favour of the bill.

Just 114 MPs defied the Government and voted against.

Mr Benyon had already laid bare his intention to vote in favour of triggering Article 50 and, speaking ahead of the vote in the House of Commons yesterday he said most people were "not fascinated by the politics of Brexit but rooted in the realities of it".

The Tory MP went on to say the referendum experience had been a miserable one, labelling it "a new low in the political discourse of the nation".

He added: "I, as a remainer who thinks that the country has taken a wrong turn, will passionately support this Bill tonight.

"I give those on the Treasury Bench full notice that I shall at every available opportunity hold them to account to ensure that we reach the best deal for our constituents and all the people of our country — and do that in a constructive way."

Theresa May will now lay out the Government's Brexit strategy in more detail later today.

This will then be followed by a further three days of debate in the House of Commons culminating in a second vote by MPs on Wednesday (February 8).