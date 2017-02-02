Thames Water bills to stay around the same from April

THE AVERAGE Thames Water bill is to stay around the same from April.

In a statement released yesterday (Wed), Thames Water revealed the average bill would stay around the same for next year (2017/18), with the majority of inflation (2.2 per cent) increase absorbed.

According to the utility company, the average bill across London and the Thames Valley for combined water and wastewater services remains the third cheapest in England and Wales at £374 – up less than 15p a month from last year.

Thames Water chief executive Steve Robertson said it was "Welcome news," he said for customers:

"It’s fantastic we’re able to continue to invest £20 million a week improving service for around the same charge, which is already one of the cheapest in the country," said Mr Robertson.

“However, we fully understand there are many customers struggling to pay and that’s why we have a whole range of different options available to help. All we ask is that those customers get in touch so we can work out the best way to support them.”

Nationally, the average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales for the coming financial year will be £395 – an increase of £6 (or two per cent) compared with 2016/17.