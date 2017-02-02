go

Thames Water bills to stay around the same from April

Little or no change in bills

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Thames Water bills to stay around the same from April

THE AVERAGE Thames Water bill is to stay around the same from April.

In a statement released yesterday (Wed), Thames Water revealed the average bill would stay around the same for next year (2017/18), with the majority of inflation (2.2 per cent) increase absorbed.

According to the utility company, the average bill across London and the Thames Valley for combined water and wastewater services remains the third cheapest in England and Wales at £374 – up less than 15p a month from last year.

Thames Water chief executive Steve Robertson said it was "Welcome news," he said for customers:

"It’s fantastic we’re able to continue to invest £20 million a week improving service for around the same charge, which is already one of the cheapest in the country," said Mr Robertson. 

“However, we fully understand there are many customers struggling to pay and that’s why we have a whole range of different options available to help. All we ask is that those customers get in touch so we can work out the best way to support them.”

Nationally, the average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales for the coming financial year will be £395 – an increase of £6 (or two per cent) compared with 2016/17. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found at Newbury address

Body found at Newbury address

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop

VIDEO: The wait is over... Boundary Road bridge is now open

VIDEO: The wait is over...Boundary Road bridge is now open

News

Man arrested in connection with Kingsclere ram raid
News

Man arrested in connection with Kingsclere ram raid

Reading man in custody

 
In case you missed it...NWN appears on Meridian News
News

In case you missed it...NWN appears on Meridian News

NWN on TV ahead of 150th anniversary celebrations

 
News

Councillors arrange public meeting to help save Wash Common library

1comment

 
News

Thames Water bills to stay around the same from April

 
News

Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations

13comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive