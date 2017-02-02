go

Man arrested in connection with Kingsclere ram raid

Reading man in custody

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

police

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a ram raid in Kingsclere on Tuesday (31/1).

According to Hampshire Constabulary, a 36-year-old man from Reading has been arrested and taken into police custody.

The burglary was at the Nisa Local Store, in Swan Street, Kingsclere.

A silver Land Rover-type vehicle was used to force entry, with cigarettes and alcohol taken.

Two men then left in the same vehicle.

Anyone with any information should call Basingstoke CID on the non emergency telephone number 101, quoting 44170038642.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found at Newbury address

Body found at Newbury address

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop

VIDEO: The wait is over... Boundary Road bridge is now open

VIDEO: The wait is over...Boundary Road bridge is now open

News

Man arrested in connection with Kingsclere ram raid
News

Man arrested in connection with Kingsclere ram raid

Reading man in custody

 
In case you missed it...NWN appears on Meridian News
News

In case you missed it...NWN appears on Meridian News

NWN on TV ahead of 150th anniversary celebrations

 
News

Councillors arrange public meeting to help save Wash Common library

1comment

 
News

Thames Water bills to stay around the same from April

 
News

Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations

13comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive