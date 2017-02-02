Man arrested in connection with Kingsclere ram raid

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a ram raid in Kingsclere on Tuesday (31/1).

According to Hampshire Constabulary, a 36-year-old man from Reading has been arrested and taken into police custody.

The burglary was at the Nisa Local Store, in Swan Street, Kingsclere.

A silver Land Rover-type vehicle was used to force entry, with cigarettes and alcohol taken.

Two men then left in the same vehicle.

Anyone with any information should call Basingstoke CID on the non emergency telephone number 101, quoting 44170038642.