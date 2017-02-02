In case you missed it...NWN appears on Meridian News

THE Newbury Weekly News appeared on Meridian News last Friday (Jan 27).

Camera crews visited the paper’s offices in Faraday Road to see what the paper is doing to celebrate 150 years of serving the community.

If you missed it, you can watch the clip online below.

When the NWN was first published, in February 1867, the lightbulb and the car hadn’t even been invented.

Walter Blacket and Thomas Whieldon Turner founded the Newbury Weekly News from a stationery shop at 34 Northbrook Street.

Mr Blacket was born in Newbury in 1842, the oldest of the three sons of James Blacket, who had moved to Newbury to take over an ailing stationery business.

Within three years, Walter was in sole charge of the business, and keen to start a local newspaper.

Walter sought an editor for his new venture and found Thomas Whieldon Turner, a former printing apprentice at Blacket’s, who had become a reporter on the Cheltenham Examiner.

TW Turner returned to Newbury and on February 7, 1867, the Newbury Weekly News was launched to an expectant public.

n Don’t miss next week’s special 150th anniversary edition of the Newbury Weekly News.