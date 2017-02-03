Newbury Town Council seeks residents' views on future developments

NEWBURY residents are being asked to have their say on the future development of the town during an open day at the town hall on Monday.

Newbury Town Council has recently reviewed its Town Design Statement and is inviting members of the public to view the revised document and put forward their opinions.

The council says the new document analyses the character of Newbury and hopes to have a positive influence on any future changes in the town by conserving the ‘best of the old’, and encouraging sympathetic new development.

The design statement was last approved in 2005.

The document picks out 11 ‘key principles’ in the town, including the protection of Newbury’s “post-war period estates”, protecting the ‘garden suburbs’ which the statement says “enhance the approach roads into the town” and conservation of the “views out to the countryside from hill top residential areas”.

The full statement is viewable on the council’s website, www.newbury.gov.uk where residents can leave their comments until February 19.

Residents are also invited to the open day at the town hall on Monday, February 6 to view the document and put forward views and opinions.

The current Newbury Town Design Statement has been accepted by West Berkshire as a ‘material consideration’ in the determination of future planning applications and it is expected that when completed, the review will have the same status.

Encouraging people to go along to the open day Newbury Town Council leader, Dave Goff, said: “If you like the look and character of Newbury, then this should be of interest to you.”