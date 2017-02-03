go

Town council to spend £4,000 to secure open space

Site has been used by travelling community in the past

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Town council to spend £4,000 to secure open space

NEWBURY Town Council will pay more than £4,000 to install metal railings around a piece of grassland on which travellers set up a camp last year.

Councillors were told at a meeting on Monday that attempts had been made in the past to compromise the security of the open space at Sayers Close and that temporary measures had been put in place to secure the entrance via Equine Way and Christie Heights. However, chief executive Hugh Peacocke said the council had been looking for a more permanent solution.

Recommending that councillors approve £3,416 plus VAT for the added security, he said: “It would be black metal railings with a gate to allow access to our service vehicles.

“At the other entrance the wooden railings would be replaced by steel railings in order to prevent further unauthorised access.”

Members unanimously approved the spending for what the council says are “essential works”, which will be funded through Section 106 monies.

In August 2016, around 20 caravans pitched up on the grassland near to Newbury Retail Park.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found at Newbury address

Body found at Newbury address

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop

VIDEO: The wait is over... Boundary Road bridge is now open

VIDEO: The wait is over...Boundary Road bridge is now open

Newbury death not being treated as suspicious

Police-sign

News

Tilehurst rubbish fire close to neighbouring buildings
News

Tilehurst rubbish fire close to neighbouring buildings

Forced entry to takeaway by firefighters

 
Newbury Town Council seeks residents' views on future developments
News

Newbury Town Council seeks residents' views on future developments

Town Hall open day to be held next week

 
News

Newbury woman's tribute to tragic youngster

 
News

Town council to spend £4,000 to secure open space

 
News

This week's My Newbury reader's photo

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive