Town council to spend £4,000 to secure open space

NEWBURY Town Council will pay more than £4,000 to install metal railings around a piece of grassland on which travellers set up a camp last year.

Councillors were told at a meeting on Monday that attempts had been made in the past to compromise the security of the open space at Sayers Close and that temporary measures had been put in place to secure the entrance via Equine Way and Christie Heights. However, chief executive Hugh Peacocke said the council had been looking for a more permanent solution.

Recommending that councillors approve £3,416 plus VAT for the added security, he said: “It would be black metal railings with a gate to allow access to our service vehicles.

“At the other entrance the wooden railings would be replaced by steel railings in order to prevent further unauthorised access.”

Members unanimously approved the spending for what the council says are “essential works”, which will be funded through Section 106 monies.

In August 2016, around 20 caravans pitched up on the grassland near to Newbury Retail Park.