go

This week's My Newbury reader's photo

Clouds and blue skies above Aldermaston

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

This week's My Newbury reader's photo

THIS week’s My Newbury reader’s photo – of Ravenswing park in Aldermaston – was taken by David Canning.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and Newburytoday some of your photographs?

They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk.

Alternatively, send it to our twitter account @newburytoday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

They may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, The Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our Facebook page.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found at Newbury address

Body found at Newbury address

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop

VIDEO: The wait is over... Boundary Road bridge is now open

VIDEO: The wait is over...Boundary Road bridge is now open

Newbury death not being treated as suspicious

Police-sign

News

Tilehurst rubbish fire close to neighbouring buildings
News

Tilehurst rubbish fire close to neighbouring buildings

Forced entry to takeaway by firefighters

 
Newbury Town Council seeks residents' views on future developments
News

Newbury Town Council seeks residents' views on future developments

Town Hall open day to be held next week

 
News

Newbury woman's tribute to tragic youngster

 
News

Town council to spend £4,000 to secure open space

 
News

This week's My Newbury reader's photo

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive