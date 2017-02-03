Tilehurst rubbish fire close to neighbouring buildings

A TILEHURST rubbish fire which threatened to spread to neighbouring properties resulted in a forced entry by emergency services to a takeaway during the early hours of this morning (Fri).

One fire engine from Dee Road fire station, Tilehurst, was called at 12.45am, to a rubbish fire in an alleyway in Lemart Close, off Norcot Road, after the takeaway proprietors had gone home.

Firefighters forced an entry into the takeaway storeroom to ensure the fire had not spread into/inside the building.

The blaze was extinguished with a hosereel.

No-one was hurt after residents of neighbouring flats and houses had self-evacuated.

Police were also at the scene.

The fire service did not have any details as to the cause.

Firefighters left the scene after an hour.