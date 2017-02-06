police find cannabis and cash...in man's underpants

POLICE who searched a Newbury man found drugs plus £800 in cash stuffed down his underpants.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 26, was 18-year-old Harry Robert Gregg of Digby Road.

The court heard he has been smoking cannabis since he was just 10 years old.

Sarah McKay, prosecuting, said Mr Gregg was initially arrested for a suspected offence of assault but that when he was searched, officers found cash plus the drugs, in two ‘deal’ bags, in his underwear.

She added: “He was initially arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, but possession is all the Crown could prove. He said the cash was his savings and it has been returned to him.

“He admitted the offence fully in interview.”

Mr Gregg admitted possessing the Class B controlled drug in Brummell Road, Speen, on September 25 last year.

He also has previous convictions, magistrates were told.

Honorata Choloniewska, defending, said her client had previously been homeless and was convicted, as a youth, for a number of serious offences.

She added: “He has been smoking cannabis since he was 10 years old.

“He got involved with some bad people and got into trouble.

“But this is the first time he has appeared in an adult court.

“He has not committed any other offence since the youth rehabilitation order was imposed last October.

“He has significantly reduced his cannabis use and tries to maintain abstinence.”

Presiding magistrate Geoffrey Beard told Mr Gregg: “You’re in the big boys’ court now. And the big boys’ court can eventually lead to prison – so sort your life out.”

Mr Gregg was made subject to an 18-month conditional discharge.

In addition he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £25.