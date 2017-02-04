New chairman and deputy chairman of Newbury BID

A NEW chairman and deputy chairman have taken over the reins of Newbury BID.

Franchisee Ross Drake, who runs the McDonald’s restaurant in Northbrook Street, has recently taken on the role of chairman of Newbury Business Improvement District, which formed in 2012.

Mr Drake, who will work alongside BID managing director Russell Downing, said: “I am passionate about the BID and the work it does for Newbury town centre.

“By working together, local businesses have the chance to make a real impact and improve the town for traders and residents alike.

“I look forward to welcoming more visitors to Newbury while helping our businesses to grow.’’

Joining Mr Drake and taking on the role of deputy chairman of Newbury BID is the Parkway shopping centre director David Pickett.

The BID, which town traders voted to run for a second five-year term in November 2016, represents more than 640 businesses that operate in the town centre.

It plans to improve the town centre through a number of initiatives over the coming years, including continuing investment in events and marketing strategies to attract more visitors to the town.