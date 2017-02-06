New public access defibrillator at Newbury school

A WEST Berkshire school and charity have teamed up to kick off 2017 by unveiling a life-saving device.

West Berkshire Indoor Bowls Club, based next to The Willows school in Greenham Road, held fundraising events throughout last year and donated the money to Heartstart Thatcham.

The charity, club and the school unveiled a public access defibrillator at The Willows earlier this month.

The device will provide a greater survival rate to people who go into cardiac arrest.

Angela Blades-Moore, who organised the events, said at the unveiling: “West Berkshire Indoor Bowls Club is proud to support Heartstart Thatcham as it is such a worthwhile local charity run entirely by volunteers.

“We have had a defibrillator inside our club for a few years now so we are aware of how vital these devices are in an emergency situation.

“The club is delighted that its fundraising has enabled Heartstart Thatcham to place an external device at The Willows that is available to our local community 24/7.”

The club’s fundraising, together with a donation made by QLP Ltd, enabled the Heartstart team to purchase another public access defibrillator.

The Willows was approached and chose to install the device outside, rather than have it inside the building with restricted access.

The Heartstart Thatcham team would like to see at least one defibrillator in each community and every school as is continuing to work with The Willows to teach life-saving skills.

Anne Gain of West Berkshire Indoor Bowls Club also presented a cheque to the team from a Christmas fundraiser.

Mrs Gain and Maria Bastin raised funds by organising a Christmas draw.

Heartstart Thatcham co-ordinator, Dr Nick Young, said: “The more we can educate the better as when cardiac arrest strikes the sooner CPR is started and a defibrillator is on the scene the better the chance of survival.”