Pro EU rally planned in Newbury today (Saturday)

A RALLY to show solidarity with the European Union (EU) will be held in Newbury this lunchtime (Saturday).

West Berkshire Stronger Together is holding a ‘Rally for EU’, in association with Britain for Europe, which will see campaigners march through the town centre.

The march will begin at 1pm, with those taking part making their way from the Clock Tower in Northbrook Street to the town hall in Market Place, where a number of speakers will address the crowd.

The speakers will include representatives from the local Green, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties.

Organiser Sarah Lowe said: “We want to remind our representative in Parliament, Richard Benyon MP, that Brexit is not what we voted for.

“We want him to ensure that the democratic voice of the people of West Berkshire is not lost amidst our unelected Prime Minister’s rush to deliver UKIP’s manifesto.”

The rally comes seven months after the UK voted to leave the EU in a national referendum and just two weeks after Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the Government’s vision for Brexit with plans to quit the European single market as well as plans to renegotiate a new customs union deal – which were backed by Newbury MP Richard Benyon.

The rally is the second such event in Newbury in the last 12 months, with West Berkshire Stronger Together also holding a demonstration through the town in July (pictured) following the EU referendum result.

Britain ultimately voted to leave the EU, however, 52 per cent of West Berkshire voters wanted to remain.

More than 100 people attended the July rally.