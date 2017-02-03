go

Put your faith in your team for the Six Nations and you could win a rugby shirt

Put your faith in your team for the Six Nations and you could win a rugby shirt

Jonathan Joseph

 

THE RBS 6 Nations kicks off tomorrow (Saturday, February 4) and Newburytoday is offering you the chance to win a rugby shirt if your team tops the table.

The annual rugby tournament opens at Murrayfield at 2.25pm, when Scotland entertain Ireland, before England take on France at Twickenham just before 5pm. Former Park House student, Jonathan Joseph, has been named in the starting line-up for England, as they bid to retain the title they won last year.

Italy face Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in a 2pm kick off on Sunday.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is let us know who you think will win the RBS 6 Nations this year – and then hope that team is victorious.

When the final games have been played on March 18, and the winning team announced, we will pick one person at random who correctly predicted the triumphant nation.

To enter just buy the Newbury Weekly News next Thursday (February 9) and email or post us your prediction, along with the competition code printed in the paper.

The usual Newbury Weekly News competition terms and conditions apply.

Good luck!

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found at Newbury address

Body found at Newbury address

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop

VIDEO: The wait is over... Boundary Road bridge is now open

VIDEO: The wait is over...Boundary Road bridge is now open

Newbury death not being treated as suspicious

Police-sign

Home

Put your faith in your team for the Six Nations and you could win a rugby shirt
Home

Put your faith in your team for the Six Nations and you could win a rugby shirt

 
Some vulnerable children in West Berkshire still at risk says Ofsted report
News

Some vulnerable children in West Berkshire still at risk says Ofsted report

Inspectors note improvements to children's services, however failings still evident

 
News

Tilehurst rubbish fire close to neighbouring buildings

 
News

Newbury Town Council seeks residents' views on future developments

 
News

Plans to turn pub into housing resubmitted

5comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive