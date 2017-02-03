Put your faith in your team for the Six Nations and you could win a rugby shirt

THE RBS 6 Nations kicks off tomorrow (Saturday, February 4) and Newburytoday is offering you the chance to win a rugby shirt if your team tops the table.

The annual rugby tournament opens at Murrayfield at 2.25pm, when Scotland entertain Ireland, before England take on France at Twickenham just before 5pm. Former Park House student, Jonathan Joseph, has been named in the starting line-up for England, as they bid to retain the title they won last year.

Italy face Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in a 2pm kick off on Sunday.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is let us know who you think will win the RBS 6 Nations this year – and then hope that team is victorious.

When the final games have been played on March 18, and the winning team announced, we will pick one person at random who correctly predicted the triumphant nation.

To enter just buy the Newbury Weekly News next Thursday (February 9) and email or post us your prediction, along with the competition code printed in the paper.

The usual Newbury Weekly News competition terms and conditions apply.

Good luck!