What's On today (Saturday)

There is plenty to keep you entertained throughout West Berkshire (and beyond) today.

Have a look through the list below for a few ideas:

Make and Do with Elmer, 10am-11.30am, Newbury Library. Make an Elmer nightlight out of recycled materials. This is a free activity for children aged four plus

Chatterbooks : Bookgroup for eight- to 12-year-olds, 2pm-3pm, Newbury Library. Bring your favourite book

Didcot & Oxfordshire Toy Fair, Didcot Civic Hall, Britwell Road, Didcot, 10am-3pm. Trade & ‘Early Birds’ from 8am. Browse hundreds of tables heaped high with top quality toys, games, figures, models and collectables from the past 100 years. Visitors are welcome to bring along items from their own collection, either to sell, or to be appraised by the resident team of experts in the valuation roadshow. Entry: £2, under 16s free. (Trade Buyers & ‘Early Birds’ £4). Refreshments served all day and is easy parking on site. Visit the website: Retro Ronnie Toyfairs for further information. Email: contact@retroronnie.com

The Bob Dylan Story, 7.45pm, Corn Exchange, Newbury

Mitch Benn: Don’t Fear the Reaper, 8pm, New Greenham Arts. Age guide 14 plus. Box office 0845 5218218

Made in America concert, 7.30pm, St Nicolas Church, Newbury. Newbury Symphony Orchestra conductor Jonathan Williams. Music by Bernstein, Copland, Delius, Ives and Dvorak’s Symphony from the New World. Tickets from Hogan Music and Phillip Brown Violins

Hampstead Norreys Players present The Ghost Writer, Hampstead Norreys Village Hall. Romantic comedy set in the 1940s. Tickets £12, include the after-show party, available from Hampstead Norreys Community Shop or call Jayne on 07733 402573. Doors open at 7pm and the performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are also available on the night on the door at £14 each

Tadley Volunteer Fair, Ambrose Allen Centre, Franklin Avenue, 11am to 3pm. Looking for a new challenge in 2017 but don’t know what is on offer? Representatives from many local groups will be there to show what they do and what they can offer to you. So if you have a bit of spare time, want to meet new people, give something back to your local community or learn new skills that could enhance your CV why not come along to find out more

6 Nations Rugby and Help for Heroes, Hungerford Rugby Club, 2.15pm-10pm

Les Amoures Baroques Concert with Hannah Medlam, 8pm-9.30pm, Croft Hall, Hungerford