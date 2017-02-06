The Winchcombe School celebrates Ofsted inspection

PUPILS and staff at The Winchcombe School in Newbury have been celebrating after it retained its ‘good’ rating following an inspection by Ofsted.

The inspection was the primary school’s first since 2011 and highlights headteacher Angela Hay’s drive, determination and collaborative approach to leadership as key factors of the positive rating.

The report states that the approach brought all those at the school together to work towards a vision for “inclusive, effective education provision”.

Mrs Hay said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the recent Ofsted report, which recognises and celebrates the hard work and commitment from staff, governors, children and parents.

“It is full of positives, celebrating all aspects of our school including the speech and language unit and our early years provision.”

Inspectors said the quality of teaching, learning and assessment at the school was consistently high and it was noted that pupils enjoy lessons and benefit from excellent relationships with their teachers.

Inspectors also said the Pupil Premium grant is used effectively and there is evidence that pupils who are disadvantaged are making rapid progress.

Opportunities in the curriculum to develop pupils’ self awareness, such as how to keep themselves safe on the internet, were found to be well utilised.

West Berkshire’s executive member for children and young people, Lynne Doherty, said: “The Winchcombe is a very well-rounded school where the needs of all are considered and catered for.

“It is particularly good to see that grants such as Pupil Premium are being utilised to ensure that all pupils receive the best possible opportunities and are fully included.

“This is a great example of using every available tool in the box to get the best possible outcome.”

Mrs Hay added: “Since joining the school in 2014, I have been impressed by how hard everyone has worked to continue to improve the school. Now, those efforts have been rewarded.

“I am extremely proud of the strong team spirit across our school and the progress our children make.

“We aim to become an ‘outstanding’ school, which is well within our reach.”