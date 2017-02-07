go

Ploughing ahead for Dingley's Promise

A NEWBURY pub’s continued partnership with a local charity has seen it donate more than £1,850 to the cause.

Patrons of the Plough on the Green, in The Folly, raised the amount for the Newbury branch of Dingley’s Promise.

The charity, which has its Newbury base at Shaw Social Club, provides specialist care for children, from birth to five years old, with additional and special needs.

Landlord Ken Gammon said he was very pleased with the amount raised, with the pub’s race night alone raising £780.

The pub used to support the Spring Charity Fundraisers, run by pub patron Jane Wells and her husband Binky.

The pub raised money for local children’s charities and Mrs Wells recommended that the pub support Dingley.

The amount raised this year has increased on the £1,414 that the pub donated last year.

West Berkshire centre manager for Dingley’s Promise, Sarah Farmer, said: “Without the support of people like Jane, Ken and the customers of The Plough on the Green, we would not be able to provide the life-changing support we give to children with additional needs and their families.

“We cannot thank them enough for their loyal and constant support for our work.”

