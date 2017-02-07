Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

DONNINGTON was looking drier this week after the temporary closure of two well-known local watering holes and landmarks.

The Three Horseshoes, in the middle of the village, closed on Tuesday and The Castle pub, in the Oxford Road, has also shut down.

Departing landlady of 18 months at The Three Horseshoes Sara Taylor blamed the closure on lack of use.

She said: “People aren’t using pubs anymore.”

Mrs Taylor said she and her husband Robert had worked hard to make the venture a success.

She said: “Unfortunately people don’t come out and drink. They [pubs] are not needed.

“We had some busy nights, but there are quiet days and nights and we took the decision that it was no longer sustainable.”

Departing landlord of The Castle pub, Josh Smith, was unavailable for comment.

Mr Smith, then aged 24, took over the pub in May last year, when it re-opened with a new chef after a brief closure.

Pub owner Enterprise Inns confirmed the closure of both pubs was temporary, while a search for new landlords continued.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We can confirm that the current publican at the Three Horseshoes, Donnington, has told us of his intention to cease trading.

“We are actively marketing the pub, which is ideal for a new or experienced publican who will inject fresh ideas to take advantage of the opportunities the facilities and location offer.

“Anyone interested should contact us directly.

“We are also actively marketing The Castle pub and looking for a committed and talented publican to take it forward and operate successfully in the heart of the community.”