Falkland Primary School pupils are inspired to write poetry

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

YOUNG poets at Falkland Primary School were able to get some inspiration with the visit of critically-acclaimed poet James Carter.

Pupils listened to a reading of some of Mr Carter’s work before having a go at writing some poetry of their own during a special workshop.

Mr Carter, who has so far released 12 books of his own poetry for children, is a regular visitor to the school, having twice acted as poet in residence.

English co-ordinator Debbie Prentice said: “Whenever James visits, the pupils have great fun and are inspired to write. 

“After his last residency, James wrote his poem School Library, which he very kindly dedicated to our school. 

“This poem features in his latest poetry book The World’s Greatest Space Cadet, which he launched at Falkland Primary during his most recent visit to us at the beginning of January.”

