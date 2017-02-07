Newbury railway station set for £6million upgrade

NEWBURY railway station looks set for a major £6million upgrade.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership has earmarked funds for the multi-million pound revamp which will see improved connections for pedestrians, cyclists and those using public transport, with office space also planned.

The improvements would also “complement” the recently approved Market Street development which will see 232 homes built on land between the station and Market Street.

However, with the money now allocated, West Berkshire Council, along with Great Western Railway (GWR), are hoping to confirm the funding by presenting a detailed a business case for the scheme to the LEP.

GWR Regional development manager, Tom Pierpoint, said: “This deal will deliver improvements for our passengers at a time when we are undergoing the greatest upgrade to trains and track in a generation.

“The project will complement the Market Street development and will provide better access to the station for those arriving on foot, cycle and public transport.

“We also intend to provide office space for start-up businesses, which will be a great opportunity to be so well connected to the GWR network, developing and strengthening the local economy.”

The allocated funds follow stringent assessment of the proposed scheme by the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) with the funding coming from the Government’s decision to award the LEP over £35 million pounds in its latest Growth Deal.

West Berkshire’s executive member for highway’s and transport, Jeanette Clifford, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we have been allocated funding for this important joint improvement project.

“That out of all the schemes put forward from across the whole region ours was ranked second proves what a great project it is - and is a real mark of confidence in Newbury and the wider District.

“We will get a station fit for the future, one that can accommodate more passengers, and with enhanced links to other means of travel.

“There will be better parking too.

“The improvements will also complement the upcoming Market Street development, all part of the plan to provide a brand new urban village and gateway to the town centre. We are very, very pleased with this news and are already working on the full business case.”