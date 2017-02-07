Snow showers likely across south east from Friday onwards

THE MET Office has forecast likely snow showers for the South East from Friday onwards.

The Met Office's forecast at 2.06am today (Tues) forecast cloud followed by sunny spells today for the region today.

Tonight will turn cold, with a slight frost possible and minimum temperature of 2 degrees celsius.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with chllly easterly winds and occasional drizzle.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is increasingly cold, accentuated by an easterly wind.

It will generally be rather cloudy, with an increasing likelihood of snow showers from Friday onwards.