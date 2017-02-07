go

Snow showers likely across South East from Friday onwards

Met Office forecast for increasingly cold conditions from Thursday

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

04-0513C snow bucklebury

THE MET Office has forecast likely snow showers for the South East from Friday onwards.

The Met Office's forecast at 2.06am today (Tues) forecast cloud followed by sunny spells today for the region today.

Tonight will turn cold, with a slight frost possible and minimum temperature of 2 degrees celsius.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with chllly easterly winds and occasional drizzle.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is increasingly cold, accentuated by an easterly wind.

It will generally be rather cloudy, with an increasing likelihood of snow showers from Friday onwards.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Failings left paedophiles free to prey on children

Failings left paedophiles free to prey on children

Identity of man found dead at Newbury address released

Identity of man found dead at Newbury address released

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

News

Snow showers likely across south east from Friday onwards
News

Snow showers likely across South East from Friday onwards

Met Office forecast for increasingly cold conditions from Thursday

 
Newbury railway station set for £6million upgrade
News

Newbury railway station set for £6million upgrade

Improved connections for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport planned

3comments

 
News

Carpark gridlock leaves customers trapped at Ikea Reading... again

3comments

 
Sport

Brown three and Crusaders are fourth

 
News

Newbury Weekly News is 150 years old today!

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33