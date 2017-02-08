West Berkshire Green Party select parliamentary candidate

WEST Berkshire Green Party has chosen its candidate to do political battle for the Newbury seat at the next General Election.

Basildon Primary School headteacher Paul Field has once again been selected as the party’s prospective parliamentary candidate in a ballot of members in the constituency.

Mr Field, who has lived in the area for 17 years, was also the candidate at the last general election in 2015, increasing the Green share of the vote and receiving more votes than all previous Green Party candidates in Newbury put together.

He is married with two teenage daughters.

He has worked in primary education for 25 years and is chairman of the West Berkshire Primary Heads Association.

Mr Field said: “I am very proud to have been chosen again to represent the Green Party.

“Our vision is so important in these unsure times and I look forward to sharing its hope and energy with the people of this constituency in the months and years ahead.

“When so much in politics has become negative and most mainstream parties have resorted to the promotion of fear and division, we stand firm in our belief that our nation is capable of so much more and our future deserves a better kind of politics.

“My principles are based on an understanding that we all achieve more when we work together, listen to each other and show compassion.”

A sustainable and fair housing policy, improving public transport and protecting public services are some of the local issues Mr Field intends to focus on.

“For too long, politicians have made decisions aimed at short-term popularity and the interests of a small minority,” he said.

The next General Election is scheduled for 2020.

The Newbury constituency is currently represented in Parliament by Conservative MP Richard Benyon, who was re-elected in 2015 with 34,973 votes – 26,000 votes ahead of his nearest rival, Liberal Democrat Judith Bunting.