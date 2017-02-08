Newbury town councillors approve turnstiles at public toilets

TOWN councillors have approved plans to install turnstiles at the Wharf public toilets.

The move means a 20p charge to use the facilities will come into effect, but as yet no timescale for the installation of the turnstiles has been set.

The council took over the running of the lavatories last year after West Berkshire Council said it could no longer afford to keep them open.

At last month’s meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee a proposal to install turnstiles as a way to generate income for the town council was voted through.

The turnstiles would cost around £10,000 to install – which would be covered by West Berkshire Council – and see the town council bring in a revenue of around £5,520 each year.

Council leader Dave Goff (Con, Clay Hill) said the turnstiles would be more costly for the council to install, but would reduce vandalism.

Discussing how much to charge, Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) said: “To spend a penny isn’t quite the objective, but I would recommend 20p.”

He added: “We can always change it if we are not breaking even.”

Julian Swift-Hook (Lib Dem, Pyle Hill) said: “I’m happy to support this as a way forward, but it’s unfortunate we are in this situation of having to find the money ourselves.”

Healthmatic Ltd will continue running the lavatories on behalf of the authority. However, chief executive, Hugh Peacocke, confirmed that the council would be in charge of setting the price.