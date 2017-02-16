go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, vulnerable people could be forced to sleep on the streets of West Berkshire as the council’s “devastating” cuts to homelessness support are revealed.

In other news, a woman tells of her ordeal at being “hunted” through woods by would-be kidnappers.

Also this week, West Berkshire Council's offices could be on the move..... to Bayer.

Meanwhile, a new £1.7m arts centre and café will be opening in Greenham. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the future of the town library and Post Office could be joined, to the benefit of both.

In Thatcham this week, police are working to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town and an author inspired by Poldark speaks of her latest book.

And on the Hampshire pages, residents are likely to see a five per cent hike on their council tax this year.

On the school's pages, a headteacher responds to a damning report on academy school funding across the UK.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

News
News

 
