Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

A TENT believed to belong to a homeless person in Newbury was burnt to the ground in a suspected arson this afternoon (Tues).

One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 3.20pm to an island in the Kennet and Avon Canal, situated between the canal and River Kennet, off the towpath behind Newbury FC's grounds.

Firefighters found a tent well alight, surrounded by several scattered personal belongings.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using buckets of water.

No-one was inside the tent, or hurt.

The cause was put down to a suspected arson.

Firefighters left the scene at 4.30pm.