Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

Newbury MP Richard Benyon votes in favour of triggering Brexit negotiations
A TENT believed to belong to a homeless person in Newbury was burnt to the ground in a suspected arson this afternoon (Tues).
One pump from Newbury Fire Station was called at 3.20pm to an island in the Kennet and Avon Canal, situated between the canal and River Kennet, off the towpath behind Newbury FC's grounds.
Firefighters found a tent well alight, surrounded by several scattered personal belongings.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze using buckets of water.
No-one was inside the tent, or hurt.
The cause was put down to a suspected arson.
Firefighters left the scene at 4.30pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Ihavenonickname
07/02/2017 - 18:06
That's what happens when local newspapers, radio and TV run news stories about the homeless of Newbury sleeping in tents! You've all been a great help!
Reply
NewburyLad
07/02/2017 - 19:07
Or the idiot didn't turn off his camp cooker properly, or never put a ciggy butt out properly before wandering off into town. But if you have evidence that the local newspaper or TV caused this fire, do come forward with the evidence won't you. Do let us know.
Reply