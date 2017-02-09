Newbury pre-school worker celebrates 30 years

CHILDREN, parents and staff from the past and present gathered at Love Lane Pre-School in Donnington to throw a surprise party for a long-serving staff member.



Pauline Bartholomew this week celebrates 30 years at the pre-school after starting her work as a practitioner in 1987, and was thrilled to share the celebrations with more than 100 guests.

Pre-school manager Amanda Hayton said: “We wanted to show our appreciation for Pauline.

“The children and staff decided to throw a surprise tea party to show our thanks for all her hard work over the years.”

When Mrs Bartholomew started at the pre-school, it was based at Newbury Scout Hut in Speen before it moved to Love Lane Village Hall, where it has been providing child care for children under five for the last 29 years.

“It was a long time ago that I started working with children,” said Mrs Bartholomew.

>f< “But I still love it and feel lucky to have a career I enjoy so much.”