go

“There’s still a debate to be had about how we move forward”

Pro-European rally marches through Newbury

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

“There’s still a debate to be had about how we move forward”

MORE than 50 people marched through the streets of Newbury on Saturday in a show of solidarity with Europe.

Led by campaign group West Berkshire Stronger Together, the march through the town centre aimed to put pressure on Newbury’s representative in Parliament, MP Richard Benyon, as Britain prepares to sever ties with its European neighbours.

Last week, a vote in the House of Commons saw a majority of MPs, including Mr Benyon, back the triggering of Article 50, thus allowing the Government to begin Brexit negotiations.

In response, campaigners gathered at the Clock Tower in The Broadway before marching to the town hall where the crowd heard from a range of pro-EU speakers, including Newbury and West Berkshire Labour Party member Jonny Roberts, Green Party candidate Paul Field and Liberal Democrat candidate Judith Bunting. 

Rally co-ordinator Sarah Lowes called for Mr Benyon to represent the “democratic voice of the people in West Berkshire” – 52 per cent of whom voted to remain in Europe in last year’s referendum.

Campaigners also referenced Theresa May’s recent visit to the US chanting “Yes to Europe, no to Trump” as the group made their way up Northbrook Street.

After the rally, Ms Lowes said she was pleased with the turnout and the response from the public.

“We must keep up the pressure on our MP to make sure the Government is negotiating to get the best possible deal with the EU, for the sake of our country’s, and our children’s, future prosperity,” she said.

“We do need to keep having this argument – it’s not about re-hashing the referendum from last year. With a heavy heart we accept there was a leave vote last summer, but a hard or a very hard Brexit has the potential to do a lot of damage to this country.

“There’s still a debate to be had about how we move forward.”

Mr Benyon was unable to attend the event owing to a prior engagement.

However, the Conservative MP met with the cross-party campaign group before the rally.

Mr Benyon said he welcomed the meeting in which the two parties had some “frank” discussions.

However, he added: “If the ardent Remainers believe there are 52 per cent of people in West Berkshire who share their determination to defy the referendum, I’m afraid I’m not with them.

“We need the Government to get on with it and make sure we get the best deal possible.”

Speaking about the meeting, Ms Lowes said: “We are very grateful that he agreed to meet with us.

“We feel there needs to be a strong voice in Parliament representing the likes of West Berkshire, who voted to remain, and we have given him a strong mandate to do that. I’m pleased. I feel we were able to strongly express our concerns and get his opinions face to face.

“It was important what we did in making it clear to people that,

“Okay, the vote was to leave but the negotiations aren’t over and we still have to fight for what we believe in.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • sayitasitis

    09/02/2017 - 09:09

    Can't these clowns do something a bit more worthwhile with their lives. Its happening, get over it and move on. Democracy has spoken, deal with it.

    Reply

  • Guide Dog

    09/02/2017 - 09:09

    50 sad people marching would be better spending their time helping out with voluntary work

    Reply

  • grumpy

    09/02/2017 - 08:08

    50 people - wow, not a lot when you consider the population of Newbury !!!

    Reply

  • Dunnlrs

    09/02/2017 - 08:08

    Rubbish. Hardly anyone took any notice of the so called 50 people. What I saw was half that number making a nuisance of themselves on the Market Place

    Reply

Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Snow showers likely across South East from Friday onwards

Snow showers likely across south east from Friday onwards

News

Newbury pre-school worker celebrates 30 years
News

Newbury pre-school worker celebrates 30 years

Surprise anniversary party held at Love Lane

 
Newbury Weekly News 150 year comemmorative edition on sale now
News

Newbury Weekly News 150 year comemmorative edition on sale now

Inside is a free reprint of the first ever NWN from 1867 for you to keep

 
News

Library staff face redundancy as cuts package approved

 
News

“There’s still a debate to be had about how we move forward”

3comments

 
News

Murder charge after former Newbury man dies in Scotland

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33