Murder charge after former Newbury man dies in Scotland

A FORMER Newbury man died after being attacked in Scotland, it is alleged.

Victim Malcolm Wright (pictured) was rushed to hospital after being found with serious injuries following an incident in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Thursday, January 26.

Mr Wright succumbed to his injuries on the evening of Wednesday, February 1.

Thirty-year-old Gary Crossan, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are obviously with Mr Wright's family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal but police have meanwhile appealed for anyone who might have information about the incident to come forward and contact them via the 101 number.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The family of Mr Wright said in a statement: "As a family we are devastated by the loss of Malcolm, a much-loved father, brother, son and friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this sad and very difficult time."