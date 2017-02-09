Newbury Weekly News 150 year comemmorative edition on sale now

go

IN February 1867, Walter Blacket and Thomas Whieldon Turner founded the Newbury Weekly News from a stationers shop at 34 Northbrook Street – before the car or the lightbulb were invented.

Today, the paper is still going strong and this week is celebrating 150 years of serving the local community.

A special commemorative edition of the newspaper has been published today (Thursday February 9) and includes a reprint of the very first paper.

The front page of the anniversary edition features a special personal message of congratulations from the Queen.

To celebrate, the Newbury Weekly News is also giving away £10,000 for local good causes – with every pound match-funded by the Greenham Common Trust charity, bringing the total to £20,000.

The paper has also produced a special beer with West Berkshire Brewery to help the celebrations along in what is believed to be an industry first.

Also in this week's NWN, the district’s library staff will be cut by almost half, with volunteers expected to step in to fill the vacancies, in a move set to save the council around £580,000 per year.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, plans are aired to resite Hungerford Post Office in the town library.

In Thatcham this week, increased staffing costs at the town council have been defended.

And on the Hampshire pages, borough-wide fortnightly bin collections are being considered, in a move aimed at slashing £1m from budgets.

This week's paper also includes a copy of the latest Newbury Business Today.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

 

